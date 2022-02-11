2-month-old's death ruled homicide due to blunt force trauma

The 2-month-old was found unresponsive and not breathing Feb. 5 just after midnight at an apartment in the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a 2-month-old boy died from blunt force trauma on the city's east side.

On Saturday, Feb. 5 just after midnight, police responded to a report of a 2-month-old who was unresponsive and not breathing at an apartment in the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

Medics were already at the apartment when police arrived and transported the infant to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the boy died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Officials have not released the infant's name at this time.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the infant's death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Police said they have identified the people who were with the boy at the time of the incident, but no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Guynn Jr. at Stephen.GuynnJr@indy.gov or 317-327-6875.