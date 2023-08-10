2 men injured in shooting along Main Street in Beech Grove

Officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street, southwest of the intersection of Troy Street and Emerson Avenue, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting along Main Street in Beech Grove early Thursday.

Around 3 a.m. Aug. 10, Beech Grove Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street, southwest of the intersection of Troy Street and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

There they located two men outside a bar with gunshot wounds who were described by police only as "awake and breathing" when taken to local hospitals.

Multiple witnesses at the scene are cooperating with investigators, police said.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

This is breaking story. Check back for updates.