2 men charged in shooting that injured 4 at Columbus park

Police said four people, two minors and two young adults, were wounded in the shooting near the basketball courts at Lincoln Park on May 23.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged two 18-year-old males in connection with a shooting that injured four people at a Columbus park last week.

Edmarius Oats has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated battery. Alexander Parker has been charged with four counts of aiding, including, or aggravated battery and one count of assisting a criminal.

Witnesses described the incident as a drive-by shooting and identified the driver as Parker and shooter as Oats, the prosecuting attorney said.

Police told 13News the park was crowded at the time of the shooting, and there was an event inside the ice rink at the Hamilton Center. The center was placed on lockdown when the shooting happened.

Police said they arrested Parker during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting. Hours later, Oats was taken into custody outside a home on Old Field Lane.

According to court documents, police determined there was an "ongoing conflict" between Oats and one of the victims related to a female they had both previously dated.