2 Anderson men arrested in armed robbery at Village Pantry

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at an Anderson convenience store Wednesday night.

Anderson police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Village Pantry in the 1000 block of West Cross Street, near Madison Avenue, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, bought a drink and then pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money from the register.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash from the robbery.

A short time later, police found the suspected vehicle and pulled it over.

Two men, later identified as 30-year-old Patrick Sweet, of Anderson, and 29-year-old Terry Six, of Anderson, were in the vehicle and taken into custody.

Investigators said the two men admitted to the crime and were charged accordingly.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755.