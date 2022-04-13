2 men arrested in connection to 10 armed robberies at central Indiana businesses

Donta Allen, 24, and Lance McGee, 29, are accused of robbing multiple Disc Replays, Game Stops and Auto Zones in central Indiana within a 15-day span.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Covert Robbery detectives arrested two Indianapolis men for their alleged roles in 10 armed robberies across central Indiana in a span of 15 days.

On Friday, April 8, detectives responded to a report of a robbery at a Game Stop located at 6905 S. Emerson Ave. on the city's southeast side.

When they arrived, the IMPD SWAT unit found a suspected vehicle and detained 24-year-old Donta Allen and 29-year-old Lance McGee inside the vehicle. Both men were then taken into custody.

Detectives found evidence inside the vehicle that connected Allen and McGee to the robbery.

According to detectives, Allen allegedly tampered with his electronic monitoring device for home detention in order to commit the crimes.

Allen and McGee are collectively accused of being involved in the following robberies:

March 25: Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road

March 27: Game Stop at 3269 W. 86th St.

March 27: Auto Zone at 4606 E. County Line Road

April 2: Game Stop at 4525 Lafayette Road

April 2: Auto Zone at 7455 Michigan Road

April 3: Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington St. (only Allen)

April 5: Disc Replay at 7317 U.S. 31 S.

April 5: Auto Zone at 8525 Southeastern Ave.

April 5: Auto Zone at 6055 E. 82nd St.

April 8: Game Stop at 6905 S. Emerson Ave.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Allen with 10 counts of armed robbery, 10 counts of criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and escape. McGee was charged with nine counts of aiding, inducing or causing an armed robbery.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.