IMPD: 2 injured in south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side early Monday.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Knox Street, near Shelby Street and East Troy Avenue, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was described by police only as "awake and breathing" when taken to a local hospital.

A short time later, officers were called to a report of a walk-in person shot at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital. A victim also described as "awake and breathing" was located at the hospital, and officers believe the incident is connected to the Knox Street shooting.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the incident.