2 injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were shot on the near east side of the city Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of 3005 E. 10th Street, which just east of N. Rural Street.

Officers responded to the area on a report of a person shot and when they arrived they found two people suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

IMPD said one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.