2 injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive, which is located in a neighborhood near John Marshall High School, on a report of two people shot.

Officers arrived and found two people who had been injured in the shooting.

Police say both are in stable condition.