2 injured in near northwest side shooting, police say 1 victim is a child

INDIANAPOLIS — A child and another person were injured in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 2600 block of Harding Street, near W. Roache and 26th streets, on a report of two people shot at around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and a child was injured after being grazed by a bullet.