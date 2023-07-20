x
2 injured in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Belhaven Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Belhaven Drive, which is near East 10th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road, just east of Washington Square Mall.

Officers found one victim of the shooting at the scene who was said to be "awake and breathing." A second victim was located a short time later. That victim's condition was stable, though the nature of their injuries was not known.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

