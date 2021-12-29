2 Indianapolis men arrested in robbery at Greenfield CVS

A K-9 found one of the suspects hiding in a nearby creek and bit the suspect after he allegedly refused to follow the officers' commands.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Two men from Indianapolis were arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly trying to steal medications from a CVS Pharmacy in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police responded to a robbery at a CVS, located at 1233 N. State St., just after 2 a.m. The caller said two men were stealing medications from the pharmacy area.

The first officers at the scene saw a white Chevrolet car leaving the store's parking lot and heading west on McKenzie Road at a high rate of speed. Police said the car crashed less than a mile away in the roundabout intersection of McKenzie Road and Broadway Street.

Both suspects then tried to run from police. The passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Jaron Griffin, was quickly arrested. A K-9 found the driver, identified as 24-year-old Arian Craig, a short time later in a creek. Police said the K-9 bit Craig after the suspect refused to follow the officers' commands.

Police said nobody inside the business was injured in the incident.

Griffin and Craig were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, New Palestine Police Department, Fortville Police Department and Greenfield Fire Territory also assisted in the incident.