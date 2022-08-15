2 Hendricks County deputies injured in pursuit of domestic violence suspect

Hendricks County sheriff's deputies responded to a report Monday around 5:30 a.m. of a woman who had allegedly been strangled at a home on Greenbriar Drive.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A 51-year-old Avon man, accused of domestic violence, was in custody Monday morning after leading police on a chase.

Hendricks County sheriff's deputies responded to a report around 5:30 a.m. of a woman who had allegedly been strangled at a home on Greenbriar Drive, near Avon.

Deputies went to the home but were told the male suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Edward Miller, of Avon, had just left in his truck.

Deputies then saw the suspected vehicle as it was leaving the neighborhood, and a short pursuit began.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, Miller drove his truck into the driver's side door of one of the deputies. The deputy was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Miller then ran into a wooded area. Deputies and K-9 units from the Danville and Plainfield police departments were able to track Miller down, and he was taken into custody. Miller had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A second deputy involved in finding Miller in the wooded area was stung multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233 for those in need of help.