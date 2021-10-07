2 Elkhart County armed robbery suspects arrested in Greenwood

Adonis Blake was arrested at a home on South Morgantown Road and Morgan Carlson was arrested at a nearby gas station.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two Elkhart County armed robbery suspects were arrested in Greenwood on Wednesday.

Authorities learned the suspects, Morgan Carlson, 21, of Greenfield, and Adonis Blake, 22, of Ingalls, were staying at a home in the 700 block of South Morgantown Road in Greenwood.

Investigators watching the house saw Carlson leave and walk to a Speedway gas station located at 5061 W. Smith Valley Road, where she was arrested.

A few minutes later, the owner of the home on South Morgantown Road walked out of the house. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner told authorities Blake was still in the home. There were also three handguns and a seven-month-old child in the home.

At that time, SWAT team and negotiators were called to the area to help. They set up a perimeter around the house and the negotiator attempted to call and speak with Blake. But the sheriff's office said Blake refused to talk and disconnected the call.

A few minutes later Blake walked out of the back of the house and was arrested.

Carlson was wanted in Elkhart County for the charges of armed robbery, intimidation and theft. She's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Blake was wanted also wanted in Elkhart County for armed robbery and intimidation. He was additionally wanted for a probation violation. He's being held without bond.