INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.