2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

Detectives believe there was an argument between the two people inside the home prior to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night.

On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.

Police arrived and found two people inside the home who had been shot. Medics confirmed both people died at the scene.

Detectives believe there was an argument between the two people inside the home prior to the shooting.

The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office will release their names once family members have been notified.

The detectives said there is no known threat to the public.