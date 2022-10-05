1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded on the east side of Indianapolis late Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, near 26th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a young adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

A second victim, who police said was an adult male, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told 13News there was a gathering of people outside just before the shooting, but it's not clear what led to the gunfire.