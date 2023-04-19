x
Crime

2 arrested in Lafayette for neglect after 6-week-old child found dead

Credit: Lafayette Police Department
Erik W. McKamey, 39, of Lafayette, and Tena C. Wood, 31, of Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrested two people in Lafayette Tuesday on neglect charges after a 6-week-old was found dead in 2022.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 19, 2022, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, near South 18th Street and Teal Road.

Police arrived and determined the 6-week-old child was already dead.

The Lafayette Police Department's Special Victims Unit began an investigation, which led to the arrest of 39-year-old Erik W. McKamey, of Lafayette, and 31-year-old Tena C. Wood, of Lafayette, on April 18.

McKamey and Wood have both been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and neglect of a dependent by placing the dependent in a situation that endangered its life.

McKamey and Wood were both taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office will determine the baby's cause of death.

