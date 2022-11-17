2 arrested in Sullivan County child abuse, neglect investigation

Desirae Bailey and Trent Land were taken into custody following the investigation, which included the Department of Child Services.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are under arrest following a child abuse investigation in western Indiana.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department began investigating a report of child abuse and neglect on a 2-year-old child in the county on Nov. 12. The Indiana Department of Child Services was also involved in the investigation.

After a review of the investigation by Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler, a judge issued arrest warrants for Desirae Bailey of Terre Haute and Trent Land of Carlisle.

Bailey was arrested on Nov. 15 on two counts of child neglect. she is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Two days later, police took Land into custody on charges including domestic battery on a juvenile younger than 14, neglect of a dependent and strangulation. He also had an outstanding parole warrant from the Indiana Department of Correction.

Land is also being detained at the Sullivan County Jail. His bond was set at $24,000.