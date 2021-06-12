2 arrested in shooting death of Sullivan Co. teen

Police arrested two men in Terre Haute Saturday morning.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police arrested two men Saturday morning in the shooting death of Sullivan County teen on Thursday in Carlisle.

Matthew T. Earle and Kyle R. Johnson were taken into custody at a residence in the 1700 block of South12th Street in Terre Haute Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

State Police and Terre Haute SWAT officers assisted at the scene.

Earle and Johnson were taken to the Sullivan County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

Sullivan County dispatch received a 911 call just after midnight Thursday, reporting multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood streets in Carlisle.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives at the Putnamville Post indicated there was a large gathering of two separate groups at that intersection, and police believe that an altercation was going to occur. That's when one person pulled out a handgun and shot in the direction of the opposing group, hitting Wilson.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson with a gunshot wound to the upper body and provided first aid before medics arrived and took him to a hospital in Sullivan. Wilson was later airlifted to another hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.