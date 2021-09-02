2 arrested in murder of Indianapolis woman

Angela Weisheit, 38, was found dead in Brown County in November of 2020.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives arrested two people Wednesday for their roles in the killing of an Indianapolis woman.

ISP Detectives Tim Cummins and Ian Matthews, along with other troopers served search warrants in Indianapolis in the murder of 38-year-old Angela Weisheit.

Weisheit was found dead in Brown County in November of 2020. On Nov. 21, 2020, the Brown County Sheriff's Department received a call about her body found near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road. Shortly after the call, the sheriff's department asked ISP to begin a homicide investigation.

The warrants led to the arrests of two people:

Paul S. Fox, 64 of Indianapolis Indianapolis

Candy A. Lopez Ortega, 28 of Indianapolis

Fox is facing a murder charge, while Ortega is facing a charge for assisting a criminal.