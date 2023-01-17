2 arrested for roles in series of deadly overdoses in Kokomo

In a span of three days, Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" overdoses, several of which resulted in deaths.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo residents were arrested Tuesday for their roles in a series of overdoses, some of which were fatal, that happened in a matter of days across the area.

Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" possible overdoses between Friday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 16. Several of those overdoses resulted in deaths, although police haven't confirmed exactly how many deaths there were.

The investigation into these overdoses led to the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both from Kokomo.

Police tracked them down after they searched a home in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, near East Alto and Albright roads, early Tuesday morning.

Inside the home, police found 14.1 grams of methamphetamine, 49 grams of marijuana, 132 miscellaneous pills and $306 in cash. They also found 34 Gabapentin pills, which increase the effects of opioids.

Williams and Carls are accused of seven preliminary charges including:

Dealing methamphetamine, a felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a felony

Possession of a syringe, a felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

Possession of a legend drug, a felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, a felony

Possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor

Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results on the people who overdosed.

These cases, police said, remain active and are being continually investigated.