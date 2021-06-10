2 arrested on drug, gun charges at east side motel

Detectives seized five handguns, approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana-THC items and approximately $2,616 in cash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested on gun and drug charges Thursday, June 3 at a motel on the east side of Indianapolis.

Crime Gun Intelligence Center detectives and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit were led to a motel room in the 2300 block of Post Drive, near Interstate 70 and North Post Road, and found drugs and firearms in plain sight.

Eugene Thread, 43, and Katherine Ritchison, 27, were arrested on the following charges:

Serious violent felon in possession of a firearm

Domestic batterer in possession of a firearm

Dealing in methamphetamine over 10-grams (1.5 lbs.) with a firearm

Possession of controlled substance with a firearm

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.