2 arrested after police said they were breaking into cars in downtown Indianapolis parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after police said they were breaking into cars at a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.
Capitol Police officers responded to a call of suspicious activity around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Washington Street Parking Garage.
Officers located two 19-year-old men they said were in possession of several stolen items, including a handgun, bank cards and cash.
Police arrested both men on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry, theft of firearm, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property.
Formal criminal charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.