2 arrested after police said they were breaking into cars in downtown Indianapolis parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after police said they were breaking into cars at a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.

Capitol Police officers responded to a call of suspicious activity around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Washington Street Parking Garage.

Officers located two 19-year-old men they said were in possession of several stolen items, including a handgun, bank cards and cash.

Police arrested both men on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry, theft of firearm, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property.