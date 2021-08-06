2 arrested for east side robbery

It happened near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two people Saturday accused of robbing a business on the east side.

The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. The first officer who arrived on the scene described the suspects to other officers. Police detained two people near the scene of the crime shortly afterward.

Giovanni Batana, 27, and Sabrina Smith, 31, were arrested for their role in the robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and decide on final charges in the incident.