2 arrested for east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two people Saturday accused of robbing a business on the east side.
The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. The first officer who arrived on the scene described the suspects to other officers. Police detained two people near the scene of the crime shortly afterward.
Giovanni Batana, 27, and Sabrina Smith, 31, were arrested for their role in the robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and decide on final charges in the incident.
What other people are reading
- Local families, advocates optimistic about new Alzheimer's treatment
- Indianapolis man gets money back after mobile banking fraud cost him over $20,000
- Retired IMPD officer's son killed in overnight shooting
- How IMPD is using 'less lethal' guns to try to save lives
- NBC to provide 7,000 hours of Tokyo Olympics on TV, digital platforms