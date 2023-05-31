2 arrested for 2006 Kokomo man's murder

Police arrested 48-year-old Kevin Maddox in Indianapolis, while 36-year-old Amber Brigham was arrested in Miami County.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their alleged roles in a 2006 cold case.

In February, police renewed its call for help in finding out who killed 20-year-old Chad Rouse in Kokomo.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2006, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a house in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street, near South Washington and West Defenbaugh streets, for a reported shooting.

Police found Rouse, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that a man entered the house and held Rouse and a woman at gunpoint during a suspected robbery, and Rouse was shot in the back during a struggle, police said.

On May 26, a Howard County Grand Jury indicted two people in connection to the Rouse's murder:

Kevin L. Maddox, 48 Murder Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Conspiracy to commit robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury

Amber Brigham, 36 Conspiracy to commit robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury Aiding, inducing or causing robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury



On May 30, the Howard Superior II Court granted arrest warrants for Maddox and Brigham.

Maddox was arrested in Indianapolis, while Brigham was arrested in Miami County.

Police have not yet said what led them to identify Maddox and Brigham as suspects in Rouse's murder.

Formal charges have not been filed as of Wednesday morning.