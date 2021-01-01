IMPD reports 1st homicide of 2021 on city's north side

A person died and another was shot but is listed in stable condition after a shooting at an apartment complex near West 86th Street and Township Line Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the city's north side Friday morning.

Police were called to the 9300 block of Norcross Court in the Chelsea Village Apartments, near West 86th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on a report of two people shot.

When police arrived, they found two injured people. Both were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The person listed in critical condition died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

This is the first reported homicide in Indianapolis in 2021.