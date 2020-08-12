1933 Lounge in Fishers asking for help finding stolen taxidermy hare

The restaurant is offering a $500 gift card for information leading to Theodore A. Hare's safe return.

FISHERS, Ind — It's been a crazy year and 1933 Lounge in Fishers says they've got another crazy incident to report.

The restaurant says its taxidermy hare, affectionately named Theodore A. Hare, was stolen on Friday, Dec. 4.

On Facebook, 1933 Lounge shared surveillance video showing two perpetrators leaving with the hare, worth $1,000.

The restaurant is offering a $500 gift card for information leading to Theodore A. Hare's safe return.

"No questions asked and no hard feelings as the restaurant would just like to have its mascot returned," a spokesperson for 1933 Lounge said in a release.