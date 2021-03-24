19-year-old arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts

Police said Cameron McDougalle was allegedly trying to steal another catalytic converter when they found him Tuesday morning on the city's south side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday morning in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Detectives found a vehicle in the 1800 block of National Avenue on the city's south side around 2 a.m. that they believed was involved in recent thefts. While investigating, they saw the suspect trying to steal another catalytic converter.

The driver, later identified as Cameron McDougalle, refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Police found the vehicle near the intersection of McCarty and Shepherd streets and located McDougalle a few blocks away. He was arrested on suspicion of theft.