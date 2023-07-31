19-year-old charged for attempted murder in shooting on Indy's near north side

Davon Porter is accused of shooting Rayshawn McClure at Bertha Ross Park on May 16, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in a shooting May 16 on Indianapolis' near north side.

Davon Porter is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Porter is accused of shooting 22-year-old Rayshawn McClure multiple times at Bertha Ross Park in the 3700 block of Clifton Street, near 38th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Porter being arrested.

According to court documents, McClure was coming out of the bathroom at the park as two men approached his car – where McClure's girlfriend was standing.

The girlfriend told police McClure asked the men if they were good. She said one of the men then said to the other, "Give me the gun. Give me the gun." She said the gunman then fired several rounds at McClure. The gunman then put the gun to McClure's head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire. The suspects then ran off.

McClure was hit in the elbow, back, hip, abdomen, armpit, right hand, right wrist, chest, right shoulder, and right upper arm.

Police were able to find the two suspects in the area and take them in for questioning.

Porter allegedly told detectives that he went over to the car because he had seen the couple arguing. Court documents allege he did not tell detectives what led to the shooting.

The person with Porter at the time of the shooting told police he saw Porter standing over the victim, according to court documents. He denied shooting the gun, but allegedly admitted it was his gun.