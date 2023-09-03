19-year-old arrested after shooting at state trooper

The trooper was off duty around 6:30 p.m. when he saw a silver vehicle stop in the roadway where he was working and fire a gunshot.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old has been arrested after shooting at a trooper, according to the Indiana State Police.

He then called 911 as the car sped away near the intersection of County 325 West and County Road 450 North.

Officers were later able to locate the vehicle and driver, taking Michael Lee McConnell, 19, into custody.