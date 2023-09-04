18-year-old identified as person killed in Noblesville shooting

The shooting happened April 6 in the 21500 block of Raccoon Court, just south of 216th Street, on the northwest side of the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville released new details Easter night on a deadly shooting April 6.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 21500 block of Raccoon Court, just south of 216th Street, on the northwest side of the city.

Officers arrived to find 18-year-old Grayson Aubrey Rhue, of Roswell, Georgia, shot in the driveway of the home. Rhue died at the scene.

According to police, they questioned three people at the home who were guests of the homeowner and were housesitting.

Investigators believe Rhue came to the home and rang the doorbell. There was a brief conversation and then Rhue walked away. The people in the home claim Rhue returned a short time later, came into the home and pointed a gun at them.

One of the people in the home then drew their own gun and fired at Rhue, according to police. Rhue tried to run away, but he collapsed in the driveway and died. The Noblesville Police Department claims a gun was found near Rhue's body.

Police are trying to find another person who was believed to have been with Rhue at the time.