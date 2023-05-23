18-year-old suspect arrested near Indianapolis for 11-year-old's murder in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy.
In a Facebook post, police said Dominick Williams, Jr. was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday, May 22.
Prosecutors charged Williams with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 11-year-old T'yon Horston on April 20 in the 600 block of North Johnson Street, near North Olive and Orange streets.
According to NBC affiliate WNDU, Horston was a sixth-grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School and previously attended Jackson Middle School.
Prosecutors filed the murder charge against Williams on May 12, with a warrant issued for his arrest that same day.
Williams was transferred and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:23 a.m.
Williams' initial court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m.
The arrest was made with the assistance from IMPD, U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, IMPD SWAT Team, Fishers Police Department, St. Joseph County Warrants Division and South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.