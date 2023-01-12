Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus

Police said Billie R. Davis stabbed an 18-year-old in the head multiple times while waiting for the bus doors to open.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times.

The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail.

The victim, who is from Carmel, told police she was waiting for the doors of the bus to open when another passenger, identified as Billie R. Davis, hit her repeatedly in the head, which caused her to bleed. Police responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

While at the hospital for treatment, doctors found multiple stab wounds on her head.

Another passenger on the bus followed Davis as they got off the bus and gave police updates on her location. Davis was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Investigators got camera footage from inside the bus, showing Davis and the victim had no interactions before the assault happened. Davis is now facing an attempted murder charge.