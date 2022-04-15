Bloomington police arrest suspect for attempted murder near school

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg while walking through the parking lot of Tri-North Middle School.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An 18-year-old is in the Monroe County Jail after a shooting near Tri-North Middle School in Bloomington.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. on April 3. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found three juveniles who said they had been shot at. One of them, a 17-year-old, had a gunshot wound to his leg. An ambulance took him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

As police were providing medical care, the other two juveniles left the area.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area and found someone inside a car had shot at the juveniles while they were walking through the school's parking lot. One of the juveniles had a gun and started shooting back at the car as it sped away.

The next morning at Bloomington High School South, officers detained the juvenile — a 15-year-old — who had shot at the car. The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a handgun without a license.

Investigators identified the person who shot at the teens from inside the car as 18-year-old Hachime Abou. Police requested an arrest warrant for Abou. The court issued the warrant, but police believed Abou had left Bloomington and didn't know where he was.

On April 14, police learned Abou was back in Bloomington. They found him in the front seat of a car and tried to block the car in on North Adams Street. The person driving the car, a 27-year-old woman, didn't stop for the patrol car in front of her and rear-ended it. Police said the woman then backed up and rammed into the patrol car again before officers took her and Abou into custody.

Abou had a handgun on him at the time of the arrest. He was taken to the Monroe county Jail for attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.