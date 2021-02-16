18-year-old arrested for Kokomo murder

Police arrested Terrene Ben for the murder of 42-year-old Sharman Pearson on Dec. 23, 2020.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old for the murder of a 42-year-old man in Kokomo last December.

The murder happened Dec. 23, 2020 just after midnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Broadway Street, near North Apperson Way and East North Street. They found Sharman M. Pearson II, of Kokomo, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pearson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Kokomo Police identified 18-year-old Terrence Ben, a Chicago resident, as a suspect in the shooting. Ben was taken into custody from his Chicago home on Tuesday, Feb. 9. He is facing one charge of murder.

Police said they expect additional arrest warrants to be issued in the case.