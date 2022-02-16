18-year-old arrested in alleged rape on school bus in Grant County

MARION, Ind. — An 18-year-old Marion student was arrested in an alleged rape that happened on a school bus in January 2022.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened Jan. 12.
School officials at the Oak Hill United School Corporation contacted deputies about an allegation involving sexual misconduct between two students on a school bus.
Investigators determined the incident involved an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, an arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar, of Marion. He was arrested Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. and taken to the Grant County Jail.
Blanchard-Vigar is preliminarily charged with rape (Level 3 felony) and sexual battery (Level 6 felony). His bond has been set at $30,000 cash.
The investigation is ongoing.
