18-, 21-year-olds arrested in alleged armed robbery on Indy's east side

Police said the robbery happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Washington Street, near North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old for their alleged roles in an armed robbery on the city's east side.

On Wednesday, May 17, IMPD covert robbery detectives responded to a report of a robbery investigation in the 3800 block of East Washington Street, near North Sherman Drive.

Detectives arrived and determined an attempted robbery occurred.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which helped IMPD SWAT officers locate the alleged suspect vehicle.

Police said the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jayana Anderson, and the passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Darelle McCullough, were taken into custody.

Police arrested Anderson and McCullough on a preliminary felony charge of armed robbery.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.