18-, 21-year-olds arrested in alleged armed robbery on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old for their alleged roles in an armed robbery on the city's east side.
On Wednesday, May 17, IMPD covert robbery detectives responded to a report of a robbery investigation in the 3800 block of East Washington Street, near North Sherman Drive.
Detectives arrived and determined an attempted robbery occurred.
Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which helped IMPD SWAT officers locate the alleged suspect vehicle.
Police said the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jayana Anderson, and the passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Darelle McCullough, were taken into custody.
Police arrested Anderson and McCullough on a preliminary felony charge of armed robbery.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.