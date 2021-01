Police said the incident happened Sunday around 9:15 p.m. near the Fairview Apartments in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night.

Maj. Joel Sandefur said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near the Fairview Apartments in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive.

There have been no arrests made so far.

The investigation is still ongoing.