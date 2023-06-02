17-year-old shot in Kokomo, 19-year-old suspect arrested

Kokomo police expect more arrests are coming in connection with a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 19-year-old, who police believe shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy in Kokomo on Thursday, was arrested, the Kokomo Police Department said.

On June 1, around 3:15 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 600 block of Bradford Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers said they found a 17-year old boy suffering from a gunshot.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transported by helicopter to Indianapolis for treatment. He is currently in stable condition, according to police.

One suspect fled the scene to a nearby apartment, according to police. After a brief negotiation, he exited the apartment and police found a 9mm handgun and ammunition inside.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing videos in the area, Cameron Craft, 19, was arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail. Craft was charged with criminal recklessness.

Officers also located three additional handguns discarded in around the apartment complex.