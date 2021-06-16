17-year-old found responsible for fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl at Indianapolis hotel

The 17-year-old was accused of reckless homicide, which would be a level 5 felony if he was charged as an adult.

A 17-year-old was found responsible for the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old at an Indianapolis hotel November of 2020.

Karla Vasquez was sleeping when she was shot at a party in a room at the JW Marriott.

“At only sixteen years old, Ms. Vasquez’ life was tragically cut short from a reckless act of gun violence,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “We continue to see the devastating consequences of unintentional shootings, particularly when young people access firearms that they are not prepared to handle. A greater understanding and adoption of gun safety measures can prevent these tragedies.”