17-year-old detained after alleged bomb threat against Howard County high school

The teenager lives in Kokomo and was not a current or former student of the district, police said.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old was detained Monday after allegedly making a bomb threat against a high school in Howard County.

Around 11:15 a.m. on May 22, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a bomb threat that was made against Eastern High School in Greentown.

Howard County sheriff's deputies and Greentown officers responded to assist two school resource officers in evacuating the high school and middle school.

High school and middle school students were released to their parents, and school was closed for the rest of the day. The buildings were swept by K-9s and cleared several hours later.

The buildings reopened around 3:30 p.m. for extracurricular activities and to allow students to get personal belongings left behind.

The police investigation led to a 17-year-old male being detained on a preliminary intimidation charge around 4:30 p.m. The teen lives in Kokomo and was not a current or former student of Eastern Howard School Corporation, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said.