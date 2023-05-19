Teenager shot on Indy's west side

The incident happened Friday in the 1000 block of West Laclede Street, near Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive, around 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a teenager was shot Friday morning on the city's west side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of West Laclede Street, near Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive, around 6:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a 16-year-old who had been shot. An IMPD spokesperson said the teenager had minor injuries and did not go to a hospital for treatment.

Police at the scene told 13News another person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple homes and vehicles were hit as well.

At this time, police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive.