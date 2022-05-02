x
Crime

Teenager charged in Lawrence Thortons clerk shooting

Tavaris "TJ" Hall was working at a Thorntons gas station near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, when he was shot.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A 16-year-old is charged in the shooting of a Thorntons store clerk in Lawrence last year.

Lawrence Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect enter the store and "almost immediately" shoot the 22-year-old clerk, "seemingly without provocation or reason." 

Police arrived just after 5:30 a.m. to find Hall had been shot in the head. He was initially listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. On Oct. 26, 2021, police said Hall's condition improved to "serious."

Thorntons corporate office offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police have not identified the suspect since he is a minor.

