16-year-old charged in deadly Johnson County shooting

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County prosecutor is charging Marcus Anthony Salatin, 16, in a deadly shooting from October.

Salatin is facing charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

“When you look on the news, more and more frequently you see individuals who resort to acts of violence because of some kind of disagreement with another individual. That kind of response is not acceptable for adults, and becomes even more troubling when you start to see that same pattern of behavior with young people” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort to hold Salatin accountable and bring justice to a grieving family.”

Salatin could face decades in prison if convicted.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a shooting Oct. 30 in the Foxberry Trace subdivision and found two people shot when they arrived.

One of the shooting victims, identified as 15-year-old Kashius Davis of Bargersville, died at the scene. Davis was a frontseat passenger of a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The second victim, a 19-year-old male who was in the backseat of the car where the shooting occurred, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male who was not injured, and a backseat passenger told police an individual named Marcus had shot them. They described to deputies where they believed the suspect lived. Officers found 16-year-old Marcus Salatin at the home on Lionshead Lane in Greenwood and he was taken into custody without incident.