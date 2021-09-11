16-year-old arrested for northeast side shooting that left woman dead, teen injured

Indianapolis homicide detectives arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Homicide detectives arrested a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring a 14-year-old on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Aug. 30.

The suspect, who police have not named, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murdering 20-year-old Kea Grundy and attempting to murder another teen, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Grundy and the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported both patients to nearby hospitals. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Grundy was pronounced dead by medical staff. The 14-year-old received minor injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives began investigating and later identified a 16-year-old male as the alleged suspect. The teen was arrested on Friday, Sept. 10, for his involvement in the shooting.

Police say he was arrested for murder and attempted murder. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Detective David Miller in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at David.Miller2@Indy.gov.