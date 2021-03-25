16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of Bloomington woman

Authorities believe a suspect attempted to rob her then shot her as she tried to escape in her car.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bloomington Police arrested a 16-year-old on Thursday who's suspected of attempting to rob an 18-year-old woman, then shooting her as she tried to escape in her car.

Authorities say Keisha Huntington, 18, of Bloomington, died on Thursday after she was shot while driving and subsequently crashed her car.

Bloomington Police first began receiving calls just after midnight of shots fired in the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue, near 17th street.

While officers were on the way to the area, dispatch received another call reporting a vehicle crash in front of the La Bonita Restaurant & Market just north of where the shots fired reports were made.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a car had crashed into a parked vehicle, and that Huntington, who was driving the car, had been shot. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields identified Huntington's preliminary cause of death to be from a gunshot wound, with the preliminary manner of death being a homicide.

Bloomington Police believe she was shot while attempting to flee the area after a suspect tried to rob her and a passenger in the car.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old who investigators located in an apartment near West 13th and North Rogers streets.

Around 11:15 a.m., a negotiator with the Bloomington Police Department called the suspect, who eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.