15-year-old arrested after early morning shooting on Indy's south side

The teen faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and dangerous possession as a minor.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 15-year-old for their alleged role in a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's south side.

Officers responded to reports of a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital South on May 23 around 3:30 a.m.

The person who was shot was said to be in stable condition, police said.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives later determined the shooting happened in the 2100 block of East Stop 11 Road, near Madison Avenue.

Detectives then arrested a 15-year-old on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and dangerous possession as a minor.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision, according to IMPD.