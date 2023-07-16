13-year-old boy arrested after vandalizing home which caused $25,000 in damage because he was 'bored'

Police say a Flagler County teen was arrested on Wednesday for clogging a toilet in a home under construction in the B-section area of Palm Coast.

On the day of the incident, deputies responded to the home in the B-section of Palm Coast. The property controller, a representative of a home builder, reported that someone had vandalized the home by clogging the toilets which flooded the home with approximately one inch of water, a news release states. The release states that the flooding cause nearly $25,000 in damage.

Police say through an anonymous tipster and investigative means, deputies found the teen who lived in the nearby area. The release that during an interview, the teen admitted that he had entered the home and clogged the toilets because he was bored.

The boy was arrested for felony criminal mischief, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and trespass on a posted construction site. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice who then released the boy to a guardian.