13-year-old girl in custody after shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD took a 13-year-old girl into custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night on the city's northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 11000 block of Waterfield Place, near 42nd Street and North German Church Road, around 10:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police did not share an update on the victim's condition.

According to a police report, a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody for her alleged involvement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.