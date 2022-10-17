x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

13-year-old girl in custody after shooting on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened Sunday in the 11000 block of Waterfield Place, near 42nd Street and North German Church Road, around 10:45 p.m.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD took a 13-year-old girl into custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night on the city's northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 11000 block of Waterfield Place, near 42nd Street and North German Church Road, around 10:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police did not share an update on the victim's condition.

According to a police report, a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody for her alleged involvement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out