13-year-old arrested on murder charge in New Castle shooting

Police found the victim, 47-year-old Ernest D. Thornsbury Jr., of New Castle, lying in the roadway near South 21st Street and A Avenue on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — New Castle police officers arrested a 13-year-old for their alleged role in a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on May 2, police officers responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of South 21st Street and A Avenue.

Officers arrived to the area and found a man lying in the roadway. Medics determined the man had been shot.

Medics took the victim, 47-year-old Ernest D. Thornsbury Jr., of New Castle, to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

People who lived in the area told officers they heard what sounded like gunshots shortly before police arrived.

According to police, investigators identified and spoke with four possible "subjects of interest" in the shooting.

In the early hours of May 3, police arrested a 13-year-old and preliminarily charged them with one count of murder.

Police said they released the other people identified in the investigation.

According to police, there is no danger to the public at this time.